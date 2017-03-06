版本:
BRIEF-Akcea and Ionis announce positive results from pivotal study of Volanesorsen

March 6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Akcea and ionis announce positive results from pivotal study of volanesorsen in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (fcs)

* Volanesorsen met its primary endpoint of reducing triglyceride levels in patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
