版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics announces three additions to its board

March 28 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Akcea Therapeutics announces three additions to board of directors

* Christopher Gabrieli, Elaine Hochberg, Sandford Smith added to company's board of directors

* Gabrieli will serve as chairman of board of Akcea Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐