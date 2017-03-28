BRIEF-Akcea Therapeutics announces three additions to its board

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners reports contribution of Willow Lake assets to Delaware basin JV
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
March 28 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Akcea Therapeutics announces three additions to board of directors
* Christopher Gabrieli, Elaine Hochberg, Sandford Smith added to company's board of directors
* Gabrieli will serve as chairman of board of Akcea Therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
SAO PAULO, May 24 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, reported a sharp jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as loan delinquencies continued to drop.