BRIEF-Akebia announces Q1 loss per share $1.15

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Akebia Therapeutics Inc
* Akebia announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $1.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc says collaboration revenue was $20.9 million for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia