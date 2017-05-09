版本:
BRIEF-Akebia announces Q1 loss per share $1.15

May 9 Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Akebia announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc says collaboration revenue was $20.9 million for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
