2017年 5月 24日

BRIEF-Akebia initiates Phase 2 forward study of Vadadustat

May 24 Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Akebia initiates Phase 2 forward study of vadadustat in dialysis patients with anemia related to chronic kidney disease hyporesponsive to treatment with erythropoiesis-stimulating agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
