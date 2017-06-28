版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四

BRIEF-Akebia Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

June 28 Akebia Therapeutics Inc

* Akebia Therapeutics announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering for continued clinical development of vadadustat, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
