2017年 3月 31日

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences announces a $2 million private placement

March 30 Akers Biosciences Inc

* Akers Biosciences announces a $2 million private placement

* Akers Biosciences Inc - Akers Bio will issue 1.4 million shares at a price of $1.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
