公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences begins selling rapid cholesterol test

March 28 Akers Biosciences Inc:

* Akers Biosciences begins selling rapid cholesterol test through distribution agreement with first check Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
