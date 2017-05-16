版本:
BRIEF-Akers Biosciences reports 10 pct fall in Q1 revenue

May 16 Akers Biosciences Inc-

* Akers Biosciences announces Q1 2017 earnings

* Q1 revenue fell 10 percent to $667,300

* Qtrly total revenue $667,250 versus $738,023

* Akers Biosciences Inc - expect to see growth in flagship pifa heparin pf/4 rapid assay product line for the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
