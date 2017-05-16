BRIEF-Akers Biosciences reports 10 pct fall in Q1 revenue

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Akers Biosciences Inc-
* Akers Biosciences announces Q1 2017 earnings
* Q1 revenue fell 10 percent to $667,300
* Qtrly total revenue $667,250 versus $738,023
* Akers Biosciences Inc - expect to see growth in flagship pifa heparin pf/4 rapid assay product line for the year
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.