BRIEF-Akita Drilling reports Q1 loss per share c$0.28

April 27 Akita Drilling Ltd

* Announces year-to-date earnings and cash flow

* Q1 loss per share c$0.28

* Quarterly revenue c$19.19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
