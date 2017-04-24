版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Akorn deal to pay Fresenius Kabi AG termination fee of $129 mln under specified circumstances

April 24 Akorn Inc:

* Akorn - deal with Fresenius Kabi provides under specified circumstances, co to be required to pay Fresenius Kabi AG termination fee of $129 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oEMWQV) Further company coverage:
