BRIEF-Akorn Inc reports Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26

March 1 Akorn Inc:

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.26

* expects 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53 - $1.72

* Akorn provides fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and outlines full year 2017 guidance

* Q4 revenue $284 million versus i/b/e/s view $288 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.58 including items

* sees 2017 consolidated revenue, $ 1,010 million- $ 1,060 million

* Akorn's guidance includes $30 to $60 million from new product launches of products already approved and those expected to be approved in 2017

* sees 2017 gaap net income per diluted share $0.99 -$1.18

* sees 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share (non-gaap) $1.53- $1.72

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: