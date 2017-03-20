版本:
BRIEF-Akorn Inc's CEO Raj Rai's total compensation for 2016 was $7.2 mln

March 20 Akorn Inc

* Akorn Inc - CEO Raj Rai's total compensation for 2016 was $7.2 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mkcqHb) Further company coverage:
