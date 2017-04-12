版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents

April 12 Akoustis Technologies Inc

* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
