2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Akzo Nobel confirms it has received a third unsolicited and conditional proposal from PPG

April 24 Akzo Nobel Nv

* Confirms it has received a third unsolicited and conditional proposal from PPG for all outstanding share capital of company

* Board of management and supervisory board of Akzonobel will carefully review and consider PPG proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
