BRIEF-Akzo Nobel rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG

March 22 Akzo Nobel NV:

* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc

* Proposal fails to recognise value of CO and neglects to address significant risks and uncertainties, including extensive anti-trust concerns

* Proposal does not address concerns expressed by boards in their initial rejection of March 9, 2017

* Revised proposal represents a value of 88.72 euros ($95.84)(adjusted for final dividend) consisting of 56.22 euros(adjusted for final dividend) in cash and 0.331 PPG shares

* Revised proposal will lead to significant job cuts. It includes synergies which can be expected to result in restructuring of combined employee base, leading to job losses

Management Board and Supervisory Board of CO, together with their financial and legal advisors, have thoroughly reviewed second proposal