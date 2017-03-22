BRIEF-Akzo Nobel rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 22 Akzo Nobel NV:
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
* Proposal fails to recognise value of CO and neglects to address significant risks and uncertainties, including extensive anti-trust concerns
* Proposal does not address concerns expressed by boards in their initial rejection of March 9, 2017
* Revised proposal represents a value of 88.72 euros ($95.84)(adjusted for final dividend) consisting of 56.22 euros(adjusted for final dividend) in cash and 0.331 PPG shares
* Revised proposal will lead to significant job cuts. It includes synergies which can be expected to result in restructuring of combined employee base, leading to job losses
* Management Board and Supervisory Board of CO, together with their financial and legal advisors, have thoroughly reviewed second proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm