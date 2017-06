June 2 AKZO NOBEL NV:

* ANNOUNCES IT WILL EMBARK ON A PROGRAM TO ACTIVELY SOLICIT THE VIEWS OF SHAREHOLDERS, INCLUDING THOSE WHO HAVE RECENTLY CHALLENGED THE COMPANY

* BOARDS OF AKZONOBEL WILL THOROUGHLY REVIEW AND CONSIDER THE FEEDBACK RECEIVED FROM SHAREHOLDERS IN ORDER TO DETERMINE APPROPRIATE ADDITIONAL NEXT STEPS

* "WE HIGHLY VALUE SHAREHOLDER PERSPECTIVES AND REGRET THAT A NUMBER OF SHAREHOLDERS BELIEVE WE HAVE INSUFFICIENTLY EXPLAINED OUR CONSIDERATIONS IN RESPECT OF PPG'S PROPOSALS"-CEO