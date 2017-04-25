版本:
BRIEF-AkzoNobel backs chairman in response to EGM request

April 25 Akzo Nobel NV:

* AkzoNobel strongly supports chairman in response to EGM request

* Supervisory board has concluded that request from Elliott advisers to dismiss chairman does not meet standards required under Dutch law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
