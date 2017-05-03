版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 13:23 BJT

BRIEF-Alabama Graphite upsizes previously announced non-brokered financing to $1.1 mln

May 3 Alabama Graphite Corp

* Alabama Graphite Corp upsizes previously announced non-brokered financing to $1.1 million

* Says upsized offering will involve sale of approximately 7.3 million units at a subscription price of $0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐