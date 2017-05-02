版本:
BRIEF-Alacer gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

May 2 Alacer Gold Corp

* Alacer Gold announces first quarter 2017 operating and financial results

* Q1 gold production was 32,918 ounces, and attributable gold production was 26,334 ounces in Q1

* Qtrly attributable net profit was $8.7 million or $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
