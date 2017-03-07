版本:
BRIEF-Alamo Group says Q4 earnings per share $0.65

March 7 Alamo Group Inc

* Alamo Group announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share excluding items $0.81

* Q4 sales $205.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $216 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.65

* excluding non-cash charge relating to pension plan termination, adjusted net income for q4 was $9.4 million, or $0.81 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
