BRIEF-Alamos gold reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Alamos Gold Inc
* Alamos Gold reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alamos Gold Inc - Qtrly operating revenues $132.2 million versus $115.7 million
* Alamos Gold Inc says reported record quarterly production of 105,676 ounces of gold
* Alamos Gold Inc - Gold production is expected to increase to a range of 400,000 to 430,000 ounces in 2017
* Alamos Gold Inc - Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to decrease to between $105 and $122 million in 2017
* Alamos Gold Inc - Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to decrease to between $105 and $122 million for 2017
* Alamos Gold Inc - Exploration remains a focus with a 2017 global exploration budget of $24 million of which approximately $17 million will be spent at Mulatos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51