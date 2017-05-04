BRIEF-Alamos reports Q1 revenue of $121 million

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Alamos Gold Inc
* Alamos reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $121 million versus I/B/E/S view $117.1 million
* Produced 96,200 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $827 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,014 per ounce in quarter
* Sold 98,755 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,225 per ounce for revenues of $121.0 million in quarter
* Gold production is expected to range between 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at AISC of $940 per ounce in 2017
* Total capital spending for company's operating mines is expected to range between $105 and $122 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.