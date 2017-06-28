BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Alaris Royalty Corp
* Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including reduction of payout ratio to below 90%
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Announce a $20.0 million contribution to a new partner
* Alaris Royalty Corp says accscient contribution was funded with proceeds from KMH and Alaris' revolving credit facility and closed on June 28, 2017
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Accscient used proceeds to retire its debt obligations
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Wednesday's announcements result in Alaris lowering its annualized payout ratio to below 90%
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Has received an additional $9.8 million of cash from KMH Limited partnership
* Alaris Royalty Corp - Co can force sale of all remaining KMH assets if minimum of additional $12.2 million of KMH notes is not repaid by Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows