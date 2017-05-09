BRIEF-Alarm.com reports Q1 revenue $74.2 million

No more quiet chats? Australia becomes new frontier for shareholder disruption
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
May 9 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc
* Alarm.com reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $74.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $69.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.74 to $0.76
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $322.7 million to $325.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $324.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 saas and license revenue is expected to be in range of $57.8 million to $58 million.
* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 total revenue is now expected to be in range of $322.7 million to $325.7 million
* Alarm.com Holdings Inc - Q2 non-GAAP adjusted net income is now expected to be in range of $0.74 to $0.76 per diluted share.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $80.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia
* U.S. FDA approves Mydayis (mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product) - a new once-daily option for ADHD symptom control in patients 13 years and older
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Airline passengers in the U.S. Southwest this week are learning that searing heat can be as potent as snow and ice when it comes to causing flight disruptions.