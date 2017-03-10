BRIEF-Alarmforce Q1 earnings per share C$0.09

BRIEF-GTT Communications enters non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector
* In May co entered non-binding LOI with possible acquisition candidate in telecom sector for proposed purchase price of about $39.5 million
March 10 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Alarmforce reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.09
* Q1 revenue C$13.9 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.15
* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements
* Steadymed files for sale of 7.5 million shares of co by selling stockholders- SEC filing
* On May 23, Stephen Baksa sent letter to co's interim CEO - SEC filing