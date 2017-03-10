版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Alarmforce Q1 earnings per share C$0.09

March 10 Alarmforce Industries Inc

* Alarmforce reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.09

* Q1 revenue C$13.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.15

* Alarmforce Industries Inc - at end of Q1, completed review process and adjoining restatements fulfilling filing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
