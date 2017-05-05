版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air expects to grow combined network capacity in 2017 by about 8.5 pct

May 5 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Says expects to grow combined network capacity in 2017 by about 8.5 pct - SEC filing

* Alaska air group says current schedules indicate competitive capacity will increase by about 1 pct in Q2 compared to prior year

* Sees Q2 capacity 15,625 million - 15,675 million ASMS

* Sees FY 2017 capacity 62,800 - 63,000 million ASMS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
