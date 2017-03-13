版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air Group Inc says expects consolidated nonoperating expense of about $14 mln in Q1

March 13 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Air Group Inc - expect that consolidated nonoperating expense will be approximately $14 million in Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees economic fuel cost per gallon for Q1 2017 $1.79

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q1 2017 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 7.60¢ - 7.65¢

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q1 2017 ASMs 13,275 million-13,325 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
