BRIEF-Alaska Air Group reports Feb 2017 operational results

March 10 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Feb. load factor for Air Group increased 0.3 points to 80.4 percent

* On combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported 1.7 percent increase in traffic in Feb on 1.2 percent increase in capacity versus Feb 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
