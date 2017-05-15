版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:22 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Air Group sees Q2 ASMS 15,625 mln - 15,675 mln

May 15 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q2 ASMS 15,625 million - 15,675 million - SEC filing

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q2 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 7.88 cents - 7.93 cents

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees FY cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.00 cents - 8.05 cents

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees FY ASMS 62,800 million - 63,000 million

* Alaska Air Group Inc - expect that our consolidated nonoperating expense will be approximately $14 million in Q2 of 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2qIKT3W) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐