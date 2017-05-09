版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air says passenger load factor for April 86.6 pct vs 84.1 pct

May 9 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska air group inc - passenger load factor for april 86.6% versus 84.1%

* Says virgin america passenger load factor for april 87.2% versus year-ago 84.1%

* Alaska air group inc - april air group revenue passenger miles "traffic" 4.35 billion versus 4.03 billion

* Alaska air group inc - air group's april available seat miles "capacity" of 5.02 billion versus 4.78 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
