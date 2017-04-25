版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Airlines and Virgin America to relocate to terminal 7 at JFK

April 25 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Airlines and Virgin America to relocate to terminal 7 at JFK

* Says the move will be complete by October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
