BRIEF-Alaska Airlines, Virgin America announce new Dallas Love Field flying to 5 destinations

April 12 Alaska Air Group Inc

* Alaska Airlines and Virgin America announce new Dallas love field flying to Seattle; San Diego; San Jose, California; and Portland, Oregon

* Alaska Air Group Inc says combined airline will serve eight destinations from love field with 18 daily peak season departures, up 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
