BRIEF-Alaska Airlines, Virgin America announce new Dallas Love Field flying to 5 destinations

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Alaska Airlines and Virgin America announce new Dallas love field flying to Seattle; San Diego; San Jose, California; and Portland, Oregon
* Alaska Air Group Inc says combined airline will serve eight destinations from love field with 18 daily peak season departures, up 40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)