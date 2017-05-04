版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Alaska Communications sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 mln-$61 mln

May 4 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc

* Alaska communications reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 0.7 percent to $56.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda between $59 million and $61 million

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures between $35 million and $38 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow between $4 million and $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐