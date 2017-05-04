BRIEF-Alaska Communications sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA between $59 mln-$61 mln

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc
* Alaska communications reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rose 0.7 percent to $56.7 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Sees 2017 total wireline revenue between $229 million and $235 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda between $59 million and $61 million
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures between $35 million and $38 million
* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow between $4 million and $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.