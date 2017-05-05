版本:
BRIEF-Albany says Q1 EPS $0.34

May 5 Albany International Corp

* Albany International reports first-quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 sales rose 15.6 percent to $199.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 25 to 35 percent

* "business remains on track toward its full-year target of 25% to 35% revenue growth over 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
