版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Albemarle and Tianqi terminate option for indirect minority interest in Albemarle subsidiary

Feb 22 Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc :

* Albemarle and Tianqi terminate option for indirect minority interest in Albemarle subsidiary

* Albemarle -Tianqi's exercise of previously announced option to acquire a 20pct indirect ownership interest in rockwood lithium gmbh and units terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐