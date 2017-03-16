版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Albemarle positioned to double lithium concentrate production at Greenbushes facility

March 16 Albemarle Corp -

* Talison, a JV between co and tianqi lithium, has approved expansion of lithium concentrate production at greenbushes, Australia spodumene mine

* Expansion is intended to more than double lce capacity at greenbushes from 80,000 mt/year to more than 160,000 mt/year

* Commissioning of expansion is expected to begin in Q2 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
