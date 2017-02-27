BRIEF-Albemarle Q4 earnings per share $5.30

Feb 27 Albemarle Corp:

* Albemarle reports strong 2016 earnings finish and record cash flow from operations

* Q4 earnings per share $5.30

* Q4 sales $696.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $645.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Albemarle - lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $278.3 million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 30.0% from Q4 2015 net sales of $214.0 million

* Albemarle Corp - bromine specialties reported net sales of $194.5 million in Q4 of 2016, an increase of 13.4% from Q4 2015 net sales of $171.5 million

* Expect 2017 net sales to range between $2.8 billion and $2.95 billion

* Albemarle Corp - refining solutions reported net sales of $193.1 million in Q4 of 2016, a decrease of 3.7% from net sales of $200.4 million in Q4 of 2015

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share between $4.00 and $4.25

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $2.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: