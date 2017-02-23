版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:59 BJT

BRIEF-Albemarle raises dividend for 23rd consecutive year

Feb 23 Albemarle Corp

* Albemarle raises dividend for 23rd consecutive year

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of 5 pct over previous quarterly dividend of $0.305 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐