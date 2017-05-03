BRIEF-Albemarle reports Q1 sales $722.1 million

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Albemarle Corp
* Albemarle reports 10% growth in first quarter 2017 net sales
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 sales $722.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $682.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Albemarle Corp - Initiated $250 million accelerated share repurchase program, retiring approximately 1.9 million shares in Q1
* Sees 2017 net sales $2.9 billion - $3.05 billion
* Albemarle Corp - 2017 adjusted EPS outlook $4.20 - $4.40
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.18, revenue view $2.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Albemarle - Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of $284.4 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 31.5% from Q1 2016 net sales of $216.2 million
* Albemarle Corp - Raising annual guidance
* Bromine Specialties reported net sales of $219.2 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 11.5% from Q1 2016 net sales of $196.6 million
* Albemarle Corp - Refining solutions reported net sales of $185.4 million in Q1 of 2017, an increase of 8.7% from net sales of $170.6 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.