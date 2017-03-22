版本:
BRIEF-Alberta Energy Regulator lays charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC and Westmoreland Coal Co

March 22 Alberta Energy Regulator:

* Laid 3 charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, Westmoreland Coal Company for modifying mining plan without AER approval

* Laid charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, Westmoreland Coal Co for failing to notify AER of incident as soon as practicable

* Each company faces a maximum penalty of $500,000 per charge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
