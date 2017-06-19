版本:
BRIEF-Alberta Securities Commission dismisses application by Pointnorth Capital

June 19 Liquor Stores Na Ltd-

* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others

* Alberta Securities Commission - dismissed application with respect to solicitation of proxies for scheduled meeting of shareholders of liquor stores n.a.

* Alberta Securities Commission - panel found that there was "insufficient grounds" to grant orders sought by pointnorth entities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
