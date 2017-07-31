FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albertsons Companies announces extension of exchange offer
2017年7月31日 / 上午11点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Albertsons Companies announces extension of exchange offer

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Albertsons Companies Inc

* Albertsons Companies announces extension of exchange offer

* Albertsons Companies LLC - have extended expiration date of offer to exchange any & all of outstanding unregistered 6.625% senior notes due 2024

* Albertsons Companies LLC - also have extended expiration date of offer to exchange any & all of outstanding unregistered 5.750% senior notes due 2025

* Albertsons Companies LLC - as a result of extension, exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

