公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 03:16 BJT

BRIEF-Albertsons says is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right

May 8 Albertsons Companies Inc:

* Is distributing 1.7 cents cash per contingent value right related to sale of assets of Safeway's property development unit

* Shareholder representative is seeking to collect additional net proceeds of approximately 0.03 cents per CVR with respect to PDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
