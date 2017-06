May 18 Albireo Pharma Inc

* Albireo announces plans for Phase 3 clinical program of A4250 in patients with PFIC

* Albireo Pharma Inc says initiation of Phase 3 anticipated in second half of 2017

* Albireo Pharma - planned Phase 3 PFIC program includes single randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, multicenter, six-month treatment trial

* Albireo Pharma - planned Phase 3 PFIC program trial designed to enroll 60 patients