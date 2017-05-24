版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Albireo prices $45.1 million public offering of common stock

May 24 Albireo Pharma Inc:

* Albireo prices $45.1 million public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 2.20 million common shares priced at $20.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐