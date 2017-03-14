版本:
BRIEF-Albireo reports 2016 financial results

March 14 Albireo Pharma Inc-

* Albireo reports 2016 financial results

* Expects that its current cash resources will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements at least through mid 2018

* Cash guidance assumes receipt of a contingent milestone payment under Albireo's license agreement with Ea Pharma

* Expects to initiate its planned phase 3 trial of a4250 in patients with pfic in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
