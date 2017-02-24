版本:
BRIEF-Alcoa corp -committee approved increase to the base salary of CFO

Feb 24 Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa corp - committee approved increase to the base salary of CFO from $550,000 to $605,000, effective March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kVlfpY) Further company coverage:
