BRIEF-Alcoa corporation streamlines company structure

March 2 Alcoa Corp
* Alcoa Corporation streamlines company structure
* Alcoa Corp - company to consolidate number of business
units to reduce complexity and lower costs
* Alcoa Corp - company's segment reporting will continue to
align with business units
* Alcoa Corp - due to this restructuring, Martin Briere,
president of aluminum since 2014 and with Alcoa Inc from 2007,
will be leaving company
* Alcoa Corp - Tim Reyes has been appointed president of new
Alcoa Aluminum BU
* Alcoa Corp - beginning with Q1 of 2017, company's
operating and reportable segments will both be Bauxite, Alumina
and Aluminum
* Alcoa Corp - aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled
products businesses, will be combined into a new Alcoa Aluminum
Business Unit
* Alcoa Corp - majority of former energy segment will be
included in aluminum
