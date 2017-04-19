BRIEF-Alcoa says consolidates administrative locations

April 19 Alcoa Corp:
* Alcoa Corporation consolidates administrative locations
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative
locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
* Alcoa Corp - expects annual savings of $5 million in
corporate overhead once changes are fully implemented
* Alcoa Corp - in addition, within next 18 months, another
seven administrative locations across U.S., Europe and Asia will
also close
* Alcoa - to close New York City office and move global
headquarters and principal executive office to existing location
in Pittsburgh as of sept 1
