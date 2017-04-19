版本:
BRIEF-Alcoa says consolidates administrative locations

April 19 Alcoa Corp:

* Alcoa Corporation consolidates administrative locations

* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs

* Alcoa Corp - expects annual savings of $5 million in corporate overhead once changes are fully implemented

* Alcoa Corp - in addition, within next 18 months, another seven administrative locations across U.S., Europe and Asia will also close

* Alcoa - to close New York City office and move global headquarters and principal executive office to existing location in Pittsburgh as of sept 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
