BRIEF-Alcoa says selling stockholder may offer, from time to time, up to 12.96 mln shares - SEC filing

March 20 Alcoa Corp

* Selling stockholder may offer, from time to time, up to 12.96 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

* Co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of shares of common stock by selling stockholder Source text: (bit.ly/2nMayUq) Further company coverage:
